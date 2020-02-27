Beyond Meat (BYND) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Beyond Meat (BYND) stock has regained some sizzle, surging almost 50% over the past three months and is now up more than 55% year to date, compared with a 3.3% rise in the S&P 500 index.

Investors want to know whether the recent price surge is purely momentum driven or supported by real fundamentals. The alternative meat phenom is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. The company has a noble goal in mind: Reducing animal-based meat and preserve the environment. But does it mesh with investors’ goal of making money?

Thanks to surging consumer demand from alternative proteins and tailwinds from its well-differentiated product offering, BYND shares once skyrocketed from a $25 IPO pricing to an all-time high of $239.71. But due to increased competition from the likes of Tyson Foods (TSN), Hormel Foods (HRL) and Impossible Burger, BYND stock has fallen some 50% from its all-time high. On Thursday the company must affirm the belief that it can successfully disrupt the traditional meat marketplace and outline its path towards profitability.

For the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects the El Segundo, Calif.-based company to break even at 0 cents per share on revenue of $81.52 million. This compares to the previous quarter when it earned 6 cents per share on revenue of $91.96 million. For the full year, the loss is projected to be 17 cents per share, while full-year revenue is expected to reach $282.13 million, or about $20 million higher than previous estimates.

Aside from valuations fears, there are concerns about the company’s ability to grow in a market where larger players roam. Undeterred by external factors, Beyond Meat has focused on its own execution and has adopted various initiatives to grow its consumer base and expand both domestic and international operations. To grow its profits, the company has also adopted various initiatives to enhance its operational efficiency, including better supply-chain logistics, among other moves.

These moves, among others, have led to three straight top and bottom-line beats and expanding its market share. In the third quarter as the company not only beat on the top and bottom lines, but Beyond delivered a 20% beat on profits, driven by a reduction in distribution costs and favorable volumes. Q3 gross profit came in at better-than 35% of revenue compared to 19% a year ago. This led to Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $11 million, reversing a negative $5.7 million in the year prior.

To dispel valuation fears, these are the trends Wall Street will want to see continued on Thursday. If the company can display continued strong sales of the Beyond Burger, new restaurant partnerships such as Dunkin’ (DNKN), Yum! Brands’ (YUM) KFC, McDonalds (MCD), among others, along with greater demand from existing customers, BYND stock will exit the value menu and regain the premium cut rating it once enjoyed.

