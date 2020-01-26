Beyond Meat (BYND) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Beyond Meat (BYND) stock has lost some sizzle, falling 41% over the past six months. Although not yet confirmed, the alternative meat phenom is anticipated to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results Monday, based on past earnings results. Note that this date could change.

Thanks to surging consumer demand from alternative proteins and tailwinds from its well-differentiated product offering, BYND shares once skyrocketed from a $25 IPO pricing to an all-time high of $239.71. But due to increased competition from the likes of Tyson Foods (TSN), Hormel Foods (HRL) and Impossible Burger, BYND stock has fallen some 50% from its all-time high to close Friday at $119.49. Investors want to know if now is a good time to bite into this correction.

Aside from valuations fears, there are concerns about the company’s ability to grow in a market where larger players roam. Undeterred by external factors, Beyond Meat has focused on its own execution and has adopted various initiatives to grow its consumer base and expand both domestic and international operations. These moves, among others, have led to three straight top and bottom-line beats and expanding its market share.

When it announces earnings, Beyond Meat must outline ways it will successfully disrupt the traditional meat market and convince doubters about its path towards profitability - something it showed a glimpse on last quarter when it posed a profit of $41 million, which reversed a $9 million loss in the year prior.

For the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects the El Segundo, Calif.-based company to earn 1 cent per share on revenue of $76.36 million. This compares to the third quarter when its earned 6 cent per share on revenue of $91.96 million. For the full year, the loss is projected to be 18 cents per share, while full-year revenue is expected to reach $279.95 million, or about $18 million higher than previous estimates.

The company’s focus on product innovation for non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) and simple plant-based items have been well-received, prompting McDonald’s (MCD) — the world’s largest restaurant chain — to recently announce plans to test some Beyond Meat burgers as selects locations. With an attention towards sustained profitability, the company has also adopted various initiatives to enhance its operational efficiency, including better supply-chain logistics, among other moves.

These maneuvers were fruitful in the third quarter as the company not only beat on the top and bottom lines, but Beyond delivered a 20% beat on profits, driven by a reduction in distribution costs and favorable volumes. Q3 gross profit came in at better-than 35% of revenue compared to 19% a year ago. This lead to Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $11 million, reversing negative $5.7 million in the year prior. These are the trends Wall Street will want to see continue on Monday.

To the extent the company can display continued strong sales of the Beyond Burger, new restaurant partnerships such as Dunkin’ (DNKN) and greater demand from existing customers as revenue growth drivers, BYND stock could regain the premium it once enjoyed.

