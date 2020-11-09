Beyond Meat (BYND) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) have lost some sizzle in recent weeks, falling 14% over the past month due to a combination of factors. Aside from the valuation concerns, there are increased fears of emerging competitive pressures from, among others, Impossible Foods. The latter has recently partnered with Walmart (WMT) to roll out Impossible Burger grounds at some 2,100 Walmart stores.

But is now an opportunity to buy? To be sure, the stock — currently trading at $157 — is till up some 90% year to date. But the shares are down 20% from their year-high of $195. While the company has demonstrated accelerated growth over the past year, Beyond Meat continues to post quarterly operating losses. What’s more, the company has been aggressively expanding its presence around the world, announcing in September manufacturing plans in China slated for in early 2021.

The China expansion was a surprise given the disruption the pandemic has caused on vast areas of its business such as the restaurant industry — one of its main revenue drivers. As such, with profitability still seemingly too distant on account of the reported negative free cash flow and higher operating expenses, the market is now reconciling Beyond Meat’s valuation. On Monday these topics, along with the company’s guidance, will likely be the main focus on the conference call. Investors will also want an update of progress of the company’s international expansion

For the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects the El Segundo, Calif.-based company to earn 5 cents per share on revenue of $132.18 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 6 cents per share on revenue of $91.96 million. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to be 13 cents per share, up from a year-ago loss of 29 cents, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 60.5% year over year to reach $478.02 million.

Without question Beyond Meat is still enjoying explosive growth, evidenced by the projected 60% revenue growth for the fiscal year. This is notable particularly given the increased competition it has faced from larger players such as Tyson Foods (TSN) and Hormel Foods (HRL), among others, which have been forced to take the faux meat market seriously. At the same time, competitors have begun to undercut Beyond Meat prices.

The fact that full-year EPS calls for a 13-cent profit is significant. As noted, Beyond Meat has posted losses since its IPO in 2019. In the first half of the year Beyond Meat revenue has almost doubled, reaching $210 million compared to $107.5 million in 2019. The significant rise in revenue come even the pandemic has hurt its foodservice distribution channels as well as its restaurant partners such as Starbucks (SBUX) and Dunkin’ (DNKN) which sells its plant-based sausage sandwiches.

Weakness with its restaurant partners continue to be offset by better-tan-expected sales in its retail partners which helped deliver a top- and bottom line beat in the second quarter, including 70% jump in revenue of $113.34 million. The the company’s bottom-line improvement was notable, particularly given the increased cost Beyond Meat has incurred during the quarter to keep employees safe. Investors will look for similar strong execution on Monday at at time when COVID cases have begun to rise which could lead to softer foodservice demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.