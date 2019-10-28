Beyond Meat (BYND) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Beyond Meat (BYND) stock has lost some sizzle, falling 27% over the past month. The shares, which skyrocketed from a $25 IPO pricing to an all-time high of $239.71, closed Friday at $100.81, down some 59% from its high. Is now a good time to nibble?

The alternative meat phenom is set to report third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Thanks to surging consumer demand from alternative proteins and tailwinds from its well-differentiated product offering, McDonald’s (MCD) — the world’s largest restaurant chain — recently announced plans to test some Beyond Meat burgers as selects locations.

“McDonald’s participation with Beyond Meat has the potential to significantly boost Beyond Meat sales if it is rolled out beyond the test phase,” noted Jefferies analysts who has a $190 price target on BYND stock.

Other analysts are not as optimistic, however. Aside from valuations fears, there are concerns about the company’s ability to grow in a market where larger players like Tyson Foods (TSN) and Hormel Foods (HRL) exist. Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat’s food rival, recently entered the $95 billion U.S. meat retail market to adding fuel to the competition. On Monday Beyond Meat must outline ways it will successfully disrupt the traditional meat market and convince a skeptical analyst community about its path towards profitability.

For the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects the El Segundo, Calif.-based company to earn 3 cents per share on revenue of $82.23 million. This compares to last quarter’s loss of 24 cents per share on revenue of $67.25 million. For the full year, ending January 2020, the loss is projected to be 30 cents per share, while full-year revenue is expected to reach $264.44 million, or about $20 million higher than previous estimates.

In the second quarter, Beyond Meat shares fell some double digits on news the company would launch a secondary offering of 3.25 million shares, which was unusual given it was only three months removed from its IPO. That news followed the release of mixed second-quarter results and a raised 2019 revenue forecast. The company posted a Q2 loss of $9.4 million, or 24 cents per share, missing the 8 cents per share loss analysts expected. Revenue, however, surged 287% to $67.3 million, topping expectations of $52.7 million.

The company cited strong sales of the Beyond Burger, new restaurant partnerships and greater demand from existing customers as revenue growth drivers. While there has been concerns about the company’s TAM, or total addressable market, Beyond Meat continue to raise revenue forecasts each quarter, saying it expects the third quarters to be its strongest as it forecasts higher revenue. The management also said that past issues about supply shortages are improving.

On Monday investors will want to see evidence of these improvements, including whether the company will raise forecast for the third straight quarter. While the management has guided for full-year sales to top $240 million, that guidance does not factor incremental revenue from new retail partnerships, like Dunkin’ (DNKN) and the aforementioned McDonald’s. In other words, Beyond Meat’s is poised to regain its sizzle to the extent it can assure the Street it can solve its supply chain challenges and provide strong guidance for fiscal 2020.

