Beyond Meat (BYND) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can a shortage of fresh meat in the United States accelerate the adoption of meat substitutes? Evidenced by the 21% year to date rise of Beyond Meat (BYND) stock, investors believe that meat supply chain disruption from the coronavirus pandemic will force consumers to consider faux meat.

The alternative meat phenom is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing meat processing facilities to shut down, threatening a shortage of pork and beef products in the United States. In response, Beyond Meat stock has rallied 42% over the past thirty days. Investors are betting that meat shortages will boost demand for its products in the same way consumers hoarded essential items like toilet paper, disinfectants and canned foods.

"The market’s taking that as if there's a shortage out there; Beyond Meat can potentially benefit,” Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh. But not every analyst is convinced things will play out that way. Beyond Meat stock lost some sizzle this past week, falling 16% due to some bearish comments from John Baumgartner of Wells Fargo. Citing expectations for much softer foodservice demand in 2020 and sharply eroding economic conditions, on Friday Baumgartner downgraded the stock to an Underweight rating with a $72 price target on lowered EPS estimates for 2020-2021.

The company has a noble goal in mind: Reducing animal-based meat and preserve the environment. But does it mesh with investors’ goal of making money? Baumgartner, meanwhile, believes the company will struggle to lower costs to offset coronavirus-related disruptions to its business. There are also concerns about the company’s ability to grow in a market where larger players like Tyson Foods (TSN) and Hormel Foods (HRL) exist. On Tuesday the company must affirm the belief that it can successfully disrupt the traditional meat marketplace and outline its path towards profitability.

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects the El Segundo, Calif.-based company to lose 8 cents per share on revenue of $86.83 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 13 cents per share on revenue of $1.27 million. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to be 19 cents per share, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 53% year over year to reach $456.5 million.

Along with greater demand from existing customers, Beyond Meat has established restaurant partnerships with the likes of Dunkin’ (DNKN), Yum! Brands’ (YUM) KFC, McDonalds (MCD), among others. Last week in an interview on CNBC, McDonald's CEO said that he "certainly expects to see plant-based on the McDonald's menu," but that it was only a question of when. However, analysts cautioned that Beyond Meat’s exposure to the restaurant sector is a potential threat to its performance going forward.

The company last week announced a new relationship with Starbucks’ (SBUX) China restaurants, which launches a new menu that will feature Beyond Meat’s plant-based beef in pastas and lasagna. This partnership is seen as helping Beyond's expansion into Asia, which has yet to see the level of demand it has enjoyed in the U.S. and Europe. These moves, among others, will be the main topics on Tuesday’s conference call with analysts.

