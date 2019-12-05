Beyond Meat burgers to be sold at some Costco stores

CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O said on Thursday that its plant-based burgers will be sold at some Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O stores in the United States.

The company said its popular Beyond Burgers will be sold in states including Texas, Florida and New York for $14.99 per eight-patty pack.

