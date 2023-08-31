Beyond Meat (BER:0Q3) Price Target Increased by 8.44% to 10.06

The average one-year price target for Beyond Meat (BER:0Q3) has been revised to 10.06 / share. This is an increase of 8.44% from the prior estimate of 9.27 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.27 to a high of 12.82 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.34% from the latest reported closing price of 11.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beyond Meat. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q3 is 0.06%, a decrease of 26.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.88% to 31,663K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parkwood holds 5,400K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,780K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,575K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3 by 19.96% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,377K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3 by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,191K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3 by 26.09% over the last quarter.

