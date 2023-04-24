Beyond Meat (BER:0Q3) Price Target Increased by 5.18% to 12.10

The average one-year price target for Beyond Meat (BER:0Q3) has been revised to 12.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.18% from the prior estimate of 11.50 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.64 to a high of 19.28 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.26% from the latest reported closing price of 12.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beyond Meat. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 7.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q3 is 0.07%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.94% to 26,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,782K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3 by 13.56% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,478K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3 by 18.22% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,405K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3 by 17.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,114K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3 by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,074K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing a decrease of 37.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3 by 38.70% over the last quarter.

