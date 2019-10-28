Beyond Meat beats revenue estimates, raises forecast

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O beat third-quarter revenue estimates and raised its full-year forecast on Monday, as the vegan burger maker earned more from new partnerships with restaurants looking to cash in on demand for plant-based proteins.

The California-based company said it expects full-year net revenue of $265 million to $275 million. The company had previously forecast net revenue to exceed $240 million.

Net revenue rose 250% to $91.96 million in the three months ended Sept. 28, above Wall Street's estimate of $82.2 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

