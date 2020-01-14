Beyond Meat Announces Multi-year Pea Protein Supply Agreement With Roquette

(RTTNews) - Plant-based meat products company Beyond Meat (BYND), Tuesday announced a multi-year pea protein supply agreement with Roquette.

The supply agreement increases the amount of pea protein to be supplied by Roquette to Beyond Meat over the next three years as compared to the amount supplied in 2019. No financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat's Founder & CEO commented, "This latest contract with Roquette reflects Beyond Meat's commitment to further scaling the plant protein supply chain as global demand for our products continues to rise. Along with our supply chain partners, including Roquette, we are driving innovation and access to existing and new plant protein feedstocks as we provide consumers around the world with plant-based meats that delight taste buds while contributing to important health, climate, natural resource, and animal welfare goals."

