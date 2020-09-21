Markets
BYND

Beyond Meat Announces a Massive Breakfast Product Retail Expansion

Contributor
Rhian Hunt The Motley Fool
Published

This morning, meat-alternative producer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) announced the expansion of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties to a greater number of stores throughout the country by the end of September.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage is one of several offerings introduced by Beyond Meat this year. Continuing the company's competitive advantage with a soy-free, GMO-free formula, the meat-free sausage patties serve up their 11 grams of protein per serving thanks to brown rice and peas.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage patties, packaging, and two glasses of orange juice on a white tabletop.

Image source: Beyond Meat.

The expansion will see the breakfast sausage patties for sale at close to 5,000 additional U.S. grocery locations, more than doubling the product line's retail footprint. Chief Growth Officer Chuck Muth said in a statement the rollout answers "enthusiastic and overwhelmingly positive response from consumers who asked for increased availability."

The expansion will target stores including Kroger and its subsidiary Harris Teeter, Target's extra large Super Target stores, Publix, and retail giant Walmart. The news comes a week after Beyond Meat announced the upcoming release of Beyond Meatballs, with an October 2020 grocery store release date and an early preview day in New York City and Los Angeles.

In the race for retail share, Beyond Meat is still ahead of its major rival, Impossible Foods. According to a Sept. 16 press release, Impossible Foods' plant-based meats are on the shelves of 11,000 U.S. outlets, compared to Beyond's American footprint of 26,000 locations.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat, Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Beyond Meat, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Beyond Meat, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYND

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular