Beyond Meat and Shopify Report Earnings on Aug. 5: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy?

Key Points

Beyond Meat remains a global leader in plant-based proteins with distribution in over 190,000 outlets.

Shopify demonstrates strong growth and massive cash flow generation through its global commerce platform.

Which stock is the better choice for investors navigating the volatile 2026 market?

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat ›

Choosing between Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) requires balancing a potential turnaround story against an established leader in the digital economy. Each company faces distinct hurdles as consumer habits evolve.

Beyond Meat focuses on disrupting the meat industry with plant-based alternatives, while Shopify provides the critical software infrastructure for millions of modern businesses. This comparison looks at which business model offers more stability and potential value for your portfolio.

The case for Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat produces plant-based protein products that mimic the taste and texture of animal meat, selling through both retail and foodservice channels. Its flagship Beyond Burger remains a central driver, accounting for approximately 50% of its gross revenues. Customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business, as the distributor DOT represented nearly 13% of gross revenues as of late 2025.

In FY 2025, revenue reached roughly $275.5 million, representing a decline of close to 15.6% compared to the previous year. Despite the drop in sales, the company reported net income of approximately $219.9 million for the period. This resulted in a net margin of nearly 79.8%, which measures how much of each dollar in sales is kept as profit after all expenses are paid.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was -4576.3x, indicating that total liabilities significantly exceed shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, was approximately 4.6x. Free cash flow, the cash remaining after a company pays for its operations and capital equipment, was negative $172.8 million.

The case for Shopify

Shopify provides a comprehensive commerce platform that allows merchants of all sizes to manage their online and physical stores. The company serves millions of businesses globally, and no single merchant represents more than 5% of its total revenue. Shopify has established itself as a cornerstone among tech stocks by partnering with major payment processors and cloud providers.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $11.6 billion, marking a significant growth rate of approximately 30.1%. Net income for the year was roughly $1.2 billion, resulting in a net margin of close to 10.7%. This growth highlights the company's ability to scale its software services while maintaining profitability in a competitive digital landscape.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0x, showing it carries no debt relative to its equity. The current ratio was approximately 6.0x, indicating a strong position to cover near-term liabilities. Free cash flow was close to $2.0 billion, though stock-based compensation represented roughly 22.1% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since it is a non-cash expense.

Risk profile comparison

Beyond Meat faces persistent weakness in the plant-based meat category, particularly in refrigerated products, which has led to lower sales volumes. The company is also navigating significant legal risks, including a 2025 jury verdict awarding $38.9 million in a trademark case and an ongoing securities class action. Furthermore, its reliance on a limited number of suppliers for ingredients like pea protein makes it vulnerable to price spikes and supply chain disruptions.

Shopify operates in a crowded market where it must constantly innovate with artificial intelligence to compete against large technology platforms like Amazon and Alphabet. The company faces various legal challenges, including wiretapping class-action lawsuits and claims related to its platform monitoring. Additionally, Shopify is highly dependent on third-party developers to maintain its app ecosystem, and any friction in those relationships could hurt the platform's utility for merchants.

Valuation comparison

Shopify commands a premium valuation based on its high growth and profitability, while Beyond Meat has a lower sales multiple but faces significant financial instability.

Metric Beyond Meat Shopify Forward P/E n/a 71.0x P/S ratio 1.0x 14.6x

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

It can be helpful to compare the valuations of stocks as you make investing decisions. But it’s also important to remember that low valuation multiples don’t always indicate a bargain, and high multiples aren’t always a trap.

Shopify is in a much better financial position than Beyond Meat. It’s exhibiting rapid revenue growth and holds very little debt on its balance sheet. Its high forward P/E likely reflects the market’s expectations of continued revenue growth, and perhaps a bit of risk as Shopify continues to carve out a niche against larger competitors. Shopify released its second-quarter earnings results in the morning of Aug. 5, highlighting 34% revenue growth and 18% free-cash-flow margins. “We power every kind of business, and with AI, we’re expanding what’s possible for all of them,” Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify, said in the earnings release. “No one else comes close.”

Beyond Meat isn’t profitable, its revenue is declining, and its core product just doesn’t have the same potential reach as Shopify’s, at any price. I don’t see this as an undervalued opportunity, nor a turnaround play. The company reports second-quarter earnings results after market close on Aug. 5. After revenue declined again in Q1, primarily due to a decrease in the volume of products sold, investors will be watching for any signs of increased adoption.

Should you buy stock in Beyond Meat right now?

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Sarah Sidlow has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Beyond Meat, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.