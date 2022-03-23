Markets
BYND

Beyond Meat And PepsiCo Launch Meatless Jerky

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) and PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Wednesday announced the launch of Beyond Meat Jerky.

The plant-based jerky is the first product from the two companies' joint-venture, Planet Partnership, LLC. The product will roll out in stores nationwide starting in March. It will be available in three flavors: original, hot and spicy, and teriyaki.

Beyond Meat Jerky contains 10g of protein per serving, no cholesterol, and is made with simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and mung beans, all without GMOs, soy or gluten.

Beyond Meat and Pepsi had launched the joint venture in 2021 and combines Beyond Meat's technology in plant-based protein development and PepsiCo's commercial capabilities.

"We are thrilled to introduce the first product from Planet Partnership, our joint venture with Beyond Meat and PepsiCo," said Dan Moisan, CEO of Planet Partnership. "The nationwide launch of Beyond Meat Jerky will make plant-based meat accessible to millions of households. It tastes great, it's a good source of protein, and it's convenient to eat whether you're on the go, at the office or out on adventures."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYND PEP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular