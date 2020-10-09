Beyond Meat Adds Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links To Its Offerings

(RTTNews) - Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has introduced plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, a company statement said on October 8.

Featuring a blend of savory herbs and spices Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links have the same taste and texture as pork-based links. Moreover, the product contains no GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, synthetic colors, hormones, antibiotics, or Cholesterol, the company said.

"We think our fans will be excited that they can make restaurant-style breakfast an at-home staple with our new links," said Stuart Kronauge, Chief Marketing Officer, Beyond Meat.

The new product is priced at $5.99 for a pack of eight links and will be available in October at various grocery stores including select Kroger, Albertsons, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, and Whole Foods Market.

"With demand for plant-based breakfast options continuing to rise and more of us eating breakfast at-home, we knew the segment was ripe for innovation," Kronauge added.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links is the company's fourth new retail product this year, following Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, Cookout Classic, and the September-launch, Beyond Meatballs.

