Beyond Lithium Secures Funds for Exploration

Beyond Minerals, Inc. (TSE:BY) has released an update.

Beyond Lithium Inc. has successfully completed a private placement, issuing 2.5 million ‘flow-through’ shares at $0.20 each to raise $500,000 for its exploration programs in Ontario. These funds will be allocated to projects that qualify as critical mineral mining expenditures, with the goal of ramping up exploration activities, uncovering additional spodumene mineralization, and advancing joint venture opportunities. The company has secured an exploration permit for the Victory Project and is awaiting approval for the Ear Falls Project, which will aid in detailed mapping and drilling activities.

For further insights into TSE:BY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.