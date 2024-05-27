News & Insights

Stocks

Beyond Lithium Secures Funds for Exploration

May 27, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beyond Minerals, Inc. (TSE:BY) has released an update.

Beyond Lithium Inc. has successfully completed a private placement, issuing 2.5 million ‘flow-through’ shares at $0.20 each to raise $500,000 for its exploration programs in Ontario. These funds will be allocated to projects that qualify as critical mineral mining expenditures, with the goal of ramping up exploration activities, uncovering additional spodumene mineralization, and advancing joint venture opportunities. The company has secured an exploration permit for the Victory Project and is awaiting approval for the Ear Falls Project, which will aid in detailed mapping and drilling activities.

For further insights into TSE:BY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.