Beyond Juneteenth: Striving for Real Change in Venture Capital

While history was made in 2021 by finally establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, there are still many areas where more progress toward racial equity is needed. The lack of diversity in venture capital, both among VC leaders and those founders who receive financial backing, continues to be a significant problem. African Americans have been boxed out or robbed of wealth, land, and rights for centuries. The current VC landscape reflects the need to extend education, exposure, and opportunity to people from motley backgrounds.

Today, there is an urgent movement to bring more diversity and inclusion into venture capital. Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is sponsoring student-run equity fund, United Growth Fund, in an expansion into Atlanta -- aiming to provide more opportunities for Black and Brown students by introducing them to venture capital.

10 stocks we like better than Ally Financial

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ally Financial wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.