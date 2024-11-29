Beyond Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Beyond (BYON) Inc with 3,256 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 84.44%. 12/6 weekly 7.5 calls and 12/13 weekly 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on February 18th.

