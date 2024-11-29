Bullish option flow detected in Beyond (BYON) Inc with 3,256 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 84.44%. 12/6 weekly 7.5 calls and 12/13 weekly 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on February 18th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BYON:
- Beyond Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Beyond provides update on securities transaction with Container Store
- Beyond price target lowered to $8 from $14 at Barclays
- Beyond rises 12.1%
- Beyond, Inc.’s New Ventures: Balancing Risks and Financial Stability
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.