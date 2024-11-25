Beyond Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Beyond (BYON) Inc with 7,874 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 86.91%. 11/29 weekly 7 calls and 11/29 weekly 6.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on February 18th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BYON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.