Is Beyond, Inc. (BYON) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Beyond (BYON) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Beyond is one of 202 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Beyond is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYON's full-year earnings has moved 21.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BYON has returned about 85.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 8.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Beyond is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY). The stock is up 56.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Beyond belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.9% so far this year, meaning that BYON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Beyond and Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beyond, Inc. (BYON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.