Is Beyond, Inc. (BYON) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Beyond (BYON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Beyond is one of 207 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Beyond is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYON's full-year earnings has moved 29.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BYON has gained about 30% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 1.8% on average. As we can see, Beyond is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 60.8%.

Over the past three months, CHOW TAI FOOK's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Beyond belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, so BYON is performing better in this area.

In contrast, CHOW TAI FOOK falls under the Retail - Jewelry industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #66. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -18.1%.

Beyond and CHOW TAI FOOK could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

