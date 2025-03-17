Beyond, Inc. appoints Debra Perelman as independent director, enhancing board expertise for future growth and profitability.

Beyond, Inc. announced the appointment of Debra Perelman as an independent director, effective March 14, 2025. Perelman, the former CEO of Revlon, brings over 27 years of leadership experience in diverse areas such as finance, e-commerce, and corporate strategy. Beyond's Chairman, Marcus Lemonis, emphasized her operational expertise and strategic insights, which are expected to enhance the company's growth and profitability. Perelman expressed enthusiasm about joining Beyond and contributing to the transformation of its well-known brands, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and buybuy BABY. Beyond, based in Murray, Utah, is focused on e-commerce and operates a portfolio of retail brands that provide a variety of products and services.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Debra Perelman, former CEO of Revlon, adds significant leadership experience to the Board.

Perelman’s expertise in digital and consumer sectors supports Beyond's strategy for growth and profitability.

Her knowledge of corporate strategy and innovation is expected to enhance the company’s positioning in the retail market.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of a new independent director may indicate underlying challenges within the company that necessitate external leadership to guide the organization.

The press release emphasizes the pursuit of profitability and transformation, suggesting the company is currently not operating at a profitable level.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" indicates uncertainty about the future business outlook, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's stability and direction.

FAQ

Who has been appointed to Beyond's Board of Directors?

Debra Perelman has been appointed as the newest independent director of Beyond, Inc.

What experience does Debra Perelman bring to Beyond?

Debra Perelman brings over 27 years of leadership experience in various business fields, including e-commerce and corporate strategy.

What is Beyond, Inc. known for?

Beyond, Inc. is known for owning popular retail brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and buybuy BABY.

What are the goals of Debra Perelman on the Board?

Debra aims to drive profitability and long-term success while supporting Beyond's transformation and omnichannel strategy.

Where can I find more information about Beyond, Inc.?

More information can be found on Beyond's Newsroom and Investor Relations pages at Beyond.com.

$BYON Insider Trading Activity

$BYON insiders have traded $BYON stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS LEMONIS (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD) has made 3 purchases buying 247,606 shares for an estimated $1,596,531 and 0 sales.

$BYON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BYON stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BYON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BYON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BYON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $13.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies set a target price of $11.0 on 09/23/2024

Full Release



MURRAY, Utah, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and buybuy BABY announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Debra Perelman to serve as its newest independent director, effective March 14, 2025.





Debra Perelman, former Chief Executive Officer of Revlon, has more than 27 years of extensive leadership and operational experience across various business facets, including finance, distribution and sales, ecommerce, data analytics, investment and portfolio management, and marketing. Her deep knowledge of corporate strategy and innovation will further strengthen Beyond’s Board.





“We are honored to welcome Debra to the Beyond Board,” said Beyond Chairman of the Board and Principal Executive Officer, Marcus Lemonis. “Debra is a tested and superior operator who is well known for seizing opportunities in the digital and consumer space and is recognized as a thoughtful and decisive leader. Her knowledge and passion around corporate strategy, and innovation enhance our company’s positioning as we aggregate consumer brands and evolve our omnichannel and consumer driven strategy. Debbie’s insights and expertise will be invaluable as we continue on our path to profitability and ultimately deliver long-term shareholder value.”





“Beyond’s impressive brand portfolio—Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and buybuy BABY—provides a strong foundation for growth in the retail sector,” said Perelman. “These are iconic brands that consumers love, and I am excited to support the company’s transformation. I look forward to working alongside the Board and management team to drive profitability and long-term success.”







About Beyond







Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Murray, Utah, is an ecommerce focused affinity company that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands, offering a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to unlock their homes’ potential through its vast data cooperative. The Company currently owns Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, buybuy Baby, and other related brands and websites. The Company regularly posts information and updates on its Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Beyond.com.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding future business results, opportunities, strategies, and any consequences associated with the new director appointment. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

















Contact Information













Investor Relations





ir@beyond.com





pr@beyond.com















