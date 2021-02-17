Beyond Gaming: How VR Can Help the Ailing Tourism Industry

Few industries experienced the sudden, massive impact of Covid-19 quite like tourism. In the earliest days of the pandemic, flights, cruises, and hotel reservations around the world were abruptly cancelled, leaving major tourist hot spots eerily void of the crowds that economically sustain them. According to the World Economic Forum, the global tourism industry is estimated to have lost close to $1 trillion in 2020 alone. And while it still may be many months before travelers feel comfortable enough to book a cruise or plan that European vacation, tourism marketing folks are looking to a high-tech tool to keep these destinations top of mind: virtual reality (VR).

When most folks think of VR they likely picture video game designers creating some alternate fantasy universe. But the technology has grown far beyond gaming. A PwC report estimates that 23.5 million jobs worldwide will use VR for training, work meetings, or to provide better customer service by 2030. The global VR category is forecast to grow to $14.8 billion by 2023, up from $3.9 billion in 2018, according to ARtillery Intelligence. Using VR in tourism is a natural offshoot of this growth as the industry scrambles to recover from the crippling effects of the pandemic.

VR technology typically involves the use of a VR headset, which helps to virtually transport people to other places—both real and simulated. Users can take tours of their favorite cities and visit national landmarks, or even explore the surface of Mars. (After the pandemic put the kibosh on a long-planned trip to Italy, I consoled myself with a VR-enabled "visit" to Venice, exploring the streets, visiting old churches, and of course, going for a gondola ride.)

That virtual trip—and presumably the subsequent desire to make it a reality—is what’s really at the heart of VR’s role in tourism. Yes, it can provide an entertaining escape for folks exhausted from the isolation and boredom of the pandemic. But it can be especially useful in helping consumers plan for an actual vacation again. In other words, it has the potential to enhance a person’s desire to go on a vacation, rather than be a wholesale substitute.

“The tourism industry isn’t interested in promoting ways to not travel,” says Daniel Nahoopii, president of the Travel and Tourism Research Association. “But VR is a really good way to explore in detail where they want to go, and to see, in real time, how that location is faring, especially since we’re still dealing with the pandemic.”

A number of countries are taking that approach. Germany, for instance, has introduced several immersive offerings to spotlight the country’s potential as a vacation destination. The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) created 360-degree video “trips” across the country as well as its Baltic and North Sea coasts that can be accessed using an Oculus Rift headset. Another set of videos, that use Microsoft’s Hololens smartglasses, take travelers to some of the country’s most famous castles and palaces.

“Digital applications cannot, and are not intended to, replace the experience of real-world travel,” GNTB CEO Petra Hedorfer told the BBC late last year. “But VR and AR (augmented reality) applications are essential elements in keeping interest in Destination Germany alive during travel restrictions.”

These more immersive VR visits are also a vital tool in helping consumers get comfortable again with traveling by giving them a detailed look at a city or other destination. Travelers can see health and safety measures being taken, Covid-19 protocols for check-in at a hotel, and even the boarding process for a cruise ship. “VR technology can be a cost-effective way to help people feel comfortable with traveling again,” says Nahoopii.

Using this technology to generate interest in tourism destinations can solve two challenges, experts say. First, it can help to reignite the appeal of existing markets, and expand interest in new places. But it can also allow people to explore more inaccessible sites or allow them to “visit” places that are environmentally fragile, such as coral reefs. “VR offers the potential to create substitute experiences that may be extremely useful for heritage and natural preservation,” says Ralph Hollister, a travel and tourism analyst, and author of the report, “Virtual Reality in Travel & Tourism.”

Growth in the VR market has become easier with the introduction of lower price headsets. When Facebook bought VR headset maker Oculus in 2014 and introduced the Oculus Rift headset two years later, the nearly $600 price tag was a bit much for most consumers. Since then, other tech companies have jumped in, including Google, Samsung and Sony and lower-priced VR headsets have hit the market.

Virtual travel will likely never replace real travel, but the use of VR technology in tourism looks like it’s here to stay—even after travelers feel comfortable enough to start exploring the world again. “Destinations will continue to use VR to promote their offerings, but they’re always going to tell consumers that in-person is the best way,” says Nahoopii. “VR is whetting their appetite.”

