Beyond Falls On Wider Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - Beyond, Inc. (BYON) shares are falling more than 21 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting a wider net loss for the first quarter, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $72.24 million, or $1.58 per share, wider than loss of $10.31 million or $0.23 per share last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for loss for loss of $0.58 per share.

Currently, shares are at $17.33, down 20.83 percent from the previous close of $21.89 on a volume of 3,977,654.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.