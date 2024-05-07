News & Insights

Markets
BYON

Beyond Falls On Wider Q1 Loss

May 07, 2024 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Beyond, Inc. (BYON) shares are falling more than 21 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting a wider net loss for the first quarter, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $72.24 million, or $1.58 per share, wider than loss of $10.31 million or $0.23 per share last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for loss for loss of $0.58 per share.

Currently, shares are at $17.33, down 20.83 percent from the previous close of $21.89 on a volume of 3,977,654.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BYON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.