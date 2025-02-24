BEYOND Earnings Results: $BYON Reports Quarterly Earnings

BEYOND ($BYON) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.91 per share, missing estimates of -$0.75 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $303,150,000, missing estimates of $331,724,787 by $-28,574,787.

BEYOND Insider Trading Activity

BEYOND insiders have traded $BYON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS LEMONIS (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD) has made 2 purchases buying 228,413 shares for an estimated $1,499,990 and 0 sales.

BEYOND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of BEYOND stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

