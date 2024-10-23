Beyond to cut workforce by 20%, terminates Chief Product Officer

In a regulatory filing, Beyond (BYON) announced that on October 20, the board of directors of the company approved a RIF affecting approximately 20% of the company’s workforce, which is expected to be substantially implemented in the fourth quarter of 2024. These actions were taken to strategically create a more variable, leverageable cost structure and create a more streamlined organization to align to its asset-light business that supports an affinity and data monetization model with a strong technology focus. The company estimates the RIF will result in annualized reduction of fixed costs by approximately $20M. In connection with a reduction in force, Carlisha Robinson, former Chief Product Officer of Beyond, was terminated without cause effective October 22.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BYON:
- Bed Bath & Beyond Owner Beyond Slashing 20% Staff to Save Costs
- Beyond Inc’s Strategic Workforce Reduction and Transformation
- Kirkland’s, Beyond enter strategic partnership
- Beyond Inc Forms Strategic Alliance with Container Store
- Container Store receives $40M investment from Beyond
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.