Beyond Cancer Presents Pre-clinical Data On Combination Of UNO And Anti-mPD-1

October 17, 2023 — 08:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Beyond Cancer announced the publication of pre-clinical data showing that the combination of ultra-high concentration Nitric Oxide and Anti-mPD-1 therapy improved tumor regression rates and survival in mice. The data were published in an article entitled, Intratumoral Administration of High-Concentration Nitric Oxide and Anti-mPD-1 Treatment Improves Tumor Regression Rates and Survival in CT26 Tumor-Bearing Mice.

The company noted that first-in-human phase 1 clinical study is ongoing with initial data anticipated to be released on November 3.

Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR), is a development-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company utilizing ultra-high concentration nitric oxide via a proprietary delivery platform to treat primary tumors and prevent metastatic disease.

