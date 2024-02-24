Beyond (BYON) Price Target Increased by 23.99% to 33.51

The average one-year price target for Beyond (NYSE:BYON) has been revised to 33.51 / share. This is an increase of 23.99% from the prior estimate of 27.03 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.34% from the latest reported closing price of 29.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beyond. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYON is 0.24%, an increase of 23.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.89% to 38,569K shares. The put/call ratio of BYON is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hampton Road Capital Management holds 4,173K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,174K shares, representing an increase of 23.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYON by 94.46% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 1,647K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares, representing an increase of 56.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYON by 153.32% over the last quarter.

Contrarius Investment Management holds 1,645K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,406K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYON by 49.59% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,161K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYON by 49.33% over the last quarter.

Beyond Background Information

