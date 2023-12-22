News & Insights

Personal Finance

Beyond Bells and Whistles: Unpacking the Security Side of Broker-Dealer Tech

December 22, 2023 — 06:36 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Beyond Bells and Whistles: Unpacking the Security Side of Broker-Dealer Tech

Technology's allure is undeniable for financial advisors weighing a move to a new broker-dealer. Sleek interfaces, integrated apps, and workflow-reducing features promise efficiency and a world-class client experience. But while ease-of-use and functionality deserve scrutiny, a truly informed decision involves understanding the security, legal, and compliance capabilities of the prospective firm's tech.

 

Ask how client data is secured. What are the client-facing system's encryption standards, two-factor authentication, and access controls? Understand how the platform complies with industry regulations and data privacy laws. And most importantly, what happens if the lights go out? Does a comprehensive disaster recovery plan ensure business continuity and safeguard client assets even during outages or cyberattacks?

 

These may seem like technical minutiae, but your clients trust you've vetted these issues thoroughly when they follow you to your new professional home. Prioritizing security and compliance in your tech evaluation isn't just about ticking boxes; it's about safeguarding your practice's foundation and fostering the trust your clients deserve.

Finsum: Cybersecurity, compliance, and data privacy are key factors to consider when evaluating a potential broker-dealer’s technology.

 

  • technology
  • broker deals
  • advisors
  • switching firms

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.