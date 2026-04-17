Beyond Beer Push: Can Molson Coors Drive Long-Term Growth?

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP is steadily advancing its premiumization and portfolio transformation efforts. At the same time, the company remains in the early stages of its Beyond Beer beverage strategy, which contributes nearly 10% of total revenue. This indicates meaningful early traction while highlighting significant growth potential ahead. Together, these initiatives reflect a strategic shift toward higher-value offerings and diversification, positioning the business for sustained long-term expansion.

Within the Beyond Beer strategy, the company has successfully pivoted Topo Chico from a hard seltzer into a broader flavored beverage offering. By introducing higher innovation in alcoholic beverages and new packaging suited for varied occasions, the brand has been repositioned to better meet evolving consumer preferences. This strategic shift has materially improved its trajectory, delivering consistent gains in both dollar sales and market share throughout fiscal 2025.

Additionally, Fever-Tree will be fully integrated into the company’s portfolio in fiscal 2026 and is positioned as the highest per-hectoliter value brand. Alongside this, the company is pursuing M&A to drive meaningful portfolio transformation, targeting deals that can deliver 1% to 2% annual revenue growth while remaining accretive to the bottom line. This combined approach highlights a clear focus on premiumization, disciplined growth and long-term value creation.

Molson Coors’ strategic execution is supported by strong cash generation and efficient cash conversion, positioning it as a highly cash generative business. In fiscal 2025, it generated more than $1.1 billion of cash, establishing a robust financial base. To further support the strategy, the company has introduced a three-year cost savings program targeting savings of $450 million, with benefits expected to begin in fiscal 2026. Overall, Molson Coors’ Beyond Beer expansion and premiumization, supported by strong cash flows and cost savings, position it for sustainable long-term growth.

The Zacks Rundown for TAP

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 5.4% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 9.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, TAP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1X, lower than the industry’s average of 15.67X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAP’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 11.8%, while the same for fiscal 2027 earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 5.4%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Ambev S.A. ABEV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, soft drinks, malt and food, and other beverages. ABEV currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABEV’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 14.7% and 5.6%, respectively.

Rémy Cointreau SA REMYY engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. REMYY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REMYY's current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 7.8%, and earnings suggest a decline of 23.1%.

Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. KDP owns, manufactures, and distributes beverages and single-serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. KDP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KDP’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 57.1% and 10.7%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. KDP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average.

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Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.