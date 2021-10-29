Beyond Banking: The Future of Finance and the Web

It is no secret that the internet has reshaped the way society operates. Many of our everyday activities have been digitally orientated for some time now: whether that be how we connect with our friends and family, our consumption of media, or our capacity to work together remotely across thousands of miles.



In many ways, finance has been oddly out of sync with this digital economy. While parts of our financial infrastructure have been digitized, much of our existing financial system is built on analog and outdated infrastructure, unsuitable for the fast-paced needs of stakeholders in a globalized economy. Cash is still the primary means of payment for many citizens around the world and is the dominant payment method in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.



The pandemic has offered a wake-up call to many stakeholders, who have realized the need to transition to a digitally based financial system. The transition has been evident throughout society. Governments have accelerated roadmaps for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), with central banks such as the Banque de France demonstrating their capabilities already this year. At retail level, consumers have moved en-masse to contact free checkout payments, with incumbent payment providers such as PayPal enabling checkout payments in a variety of digital currencies. Cash may be king but digital currencies are coming for the crown.

The next steps in developing the web will play a critical role in the digitization of finance. The web has evolved considerably since its inception in the 1990s. Web 1.0, the static web, offered little to no user interaction. It is easy to forget just how rudimentary Web 1.0 was. Without algorithms to sift internet pages, it was extremely difficult for users to find relevant information.

Today, Web 2.0 offers users a fundamentally different internet. The social web, as it is often referred to, uses advancements in web technologies like JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3, to enable developers to build interactive web platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, and many more. Such technology has allowed social networks and user-generated content production to flourish through the distribution and sharing of data across applications.



Merging our financial infrastructure with the next iteration of the web can offer truly extraordinary possibilities. Like the web, finance plays a crucial role in how we as humans interact with one another. In a globalized economy where the web enables us to interact as seamlessly with citizens on the other side of the world as with our neighbors, it makes sense that financial infrastructure enables, rather than limits, the possibility of such interactions.



Emerging financial infrastructure in the form of decentralized finance (DeFi) has even greater power than existing web technologies in enabling such interactions. We can exchange assets with other humans with whom we do not even speak the same language, all that is required is a mobile phone and smart contract software.

The next step to unlock this potential will be in making this new financial infrastructure a part of Web3.0. While Web2.0 was considered to be a frontend revolution, the Web3.0 is a backend revolution, reimagining the fractured data structures we rely on today. Achieving this will not be straightforward. Powered by decentralized networks, such as Ethereum, there are a number of disparate tenets to web3.0, including the internet of value, the internet of things, and the internet of communication; crucially though, the technologies underlying these areas are now at a mature stage to make bridging them feasible.



To understand the value of this integration to stakeholders, it is worth examining how the evolution of the web to date mirrors that of the mobile phone. Mobile phones were a widely adopted technology and existed for a number of years before the iPhone, but its invention was undoubtedly a seminal moment in the evolution of telecommunications. When Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPhone in 2007, telecommunications took a quantum leap forward and moved to an entirely new paradigm, that of the smartphone.

The iPhone was not revolutionary in its capacity for inventing new technologies, but rather its vision for combining existing disparate technologies—namely mobile phone, camera, and mobile internet communications device, into one system. Its inception revolutionized the way we interact on mobiles and ultimately paved the way for innovation in Web2.0.



Much like the iPhone, the technologies for Web 3.0 are already here. Integrating these technologies into a single layer can truly reform our financial system. Blockchain is the key that can enable this successful integration of technologies.



Imagine a new digital economy in which participants can integrate their digital wallet with their social media accounts; creating the power to monetize their digital activity and empowering themselves to take greater control over their finances. By leveraging blockchain, we are steadily moving closer to such a possibility.



Achieving such a groundbreaking integration of web and finance will not be straightforward, and undoubtedly there will be hurdles along the way. However, by working closely with trusted, regulated innovators in financial services, and those who know how to ensure compliance and security at scale, we can make sure that such a vision becomes a reality.



Guido is CEO of SEBA Bank, a fully integrated, FINMA licensed digital assets banking platform. Guido previously built and led large global teams at one of Switzerland’s largest banks, and had an influence shaping market infrastructure with the ECB and DTCC. Most recently, he founded award winning strategic advisory and risk & research firm B&B Analytics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.