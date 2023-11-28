Beyond Amazon: Jeff Bezos' $500M Superyacht, $65M Jet And The $42M Timepiece For Millennia Built In The West Texas Mountains

While Jeff Bezos amassed his wealth through the widespread sale of every day, often inexpensive goods on Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), the billionaire entrepreneur and founder of the e-commerce giant is known for his opulent lifestyle and a collection of extravagant possessions that reflect his immense wealth.

From multimillion-dollar mansions to private jets, Bezos's assets include some of the most expensive items money can buy. While his car collection is estimated to be worth about $20 million, one of the world’s richest men doled out $500 million on a superyacht in 2018, the latter which was the backdrop of Bezos’ and fiancé Lauren Sanchez’s lavish European tour last summer, where the 53-year-old mother of three showed off a $35,000 Hermes purse, according to the Daily Mail.

A Few Of The Luxurious Items Bezos Owns: According to CARHP, some of the vehicle models that make up Bezos’ collection include a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, a Bugatti Veyron Mansory, a W Motors Lykan HyperSport, a Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio and a Mercedes-Benz S450.

To symbolize long-term thinking, Bezos paid $42 million to erect a massive clock in the West Texas mountains, famously known as the "10,000-year clock," according to GOBankingRates.

Bezos' eight-seater Gulfstream G-650ER private jet cost the billionaire $65 million, according to the publication and it's just one of a fleet, which includes a Bombardier Global Express.

As for pets, it’s unclear if Bezos has any of the living type but the owner of The Washington Post spent $74,500 on a robot dog named “Spot,” which can even open doors, GOBankingRates wrote.

Bezos also boasts a large portfolio of properties, including a set of five units in Manhattan building worth a reported $119 million and the old Textile Museum in Washington, D.C., which he bought for $23 million but cost $35 million after renovations, according to the outlet.

Looking To Invest In The Luxury Sector? While most can’t afford to drench themselves in billions of dollars of expensive items, the industry has shown resilience despite its temporary pullbacks.

Tema’s Luxury ETF (NYSE: LUX) is an actively managed thematic fund, which invests in the global luxury industry. Unlike passive ETFs, TEMA’s portfolio managers use discretion to proactively manage risk and capitalize on selloffs in the sector by increasing cash positions temporarily and limiting the size of any single company in the portfolio.

Some of the more well-known companies in LUX, which Bezos also happens to be a fan of, are Hermes, weighted at 9.13%, Ferrari, weighted at 3.7% and Mercedes, which is weighted at 0.03% within the ETF. While TEMA’s portfolio managers increased the cash position in the fund at the end of the second quarter, LUX has increased almost 8% since Oct. 27.

