Beyond Air Stock Price Compliance Extended By Nasdaq For Another 180 Days

(RTTNews) - Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR), a medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on nitric oxide therapies, on Wednesday announced that it has received an additional 180-day extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2).

The extension allows Beyond Air until August 4, 2025, to bring its stock price above the $1.00 per share threshold.

The extension comes after the company's common stock failed to meet the required bid price in the previous 180-day period, which ended on February 4, 2025.

Beyond Air has indicated it plans to address the deficiency, potentially through a reverse stock split if necessary.

The company remains in compliance with other Nasdaq listing requirements and continues to trade under the symbol "XAIR" on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Currently, XAIR is trading at $0.40 up by 4.12%.

