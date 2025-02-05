News & Insights

BioTech
XAIR

Beyond Air Stock Price Compliance Extended By Nasdaq For Another 180 Days

February 05, 2025 — 11:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR), a medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on nitric oxide therapies, on Wednesday announced that it has received an additional 180-day extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2).

The extension allows Beyond Air until August 4, 2025, to bring its stock price above the $1.00 per share threshold.

The extension comes after the company's common stock failed to meet the required bid price in the previous 180-day period, which ended on February 4, 2025.

Beyond Air has indicated it plans to address the deficiency, potentially through a reverse stock split if necessary.

The company remains in compliance with other Nasdaq listing requirements and continues to trade under the symbol "XAIR" on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Currently, XAIR is trading at $0.40 up by 4.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XAIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.