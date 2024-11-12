Beyond Air price target lowered to $2 from $4 at Ladenburg

Ladenburg lowered the firm’s price target on Beyond Air (XAIR) to $2 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after fiscal Q2 revenues of $0.8M were in-line with the firm’s estimate of $0.9M. The cardiac PMA supplement is accepted and under review, while the LungFit PH CE mark decision is expected by year-end 2024, the analyst tells investors.

