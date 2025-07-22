Beyond Air, Inc. Secures National Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier, Inc. for LungFit PH System

Beyond Air secures a purchasing agreement with Premier for its innovative LungFit PH system to streamline nitric oxide supply in hospitals.

Beyond Air, Inc. has announced that it has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc., effective July 15, 2025. This agreement enables Premier members to access special pricing for Beyond Air’s LungFit PH system and disposable NO2 Smart Filters. The LungFit PH system represents a major advancement in nitric oxide delivery, generating nitric oxide from ambient air without the need for high-pressure cylinders. It ensures safe delivery to patients and is designed for consistent dosing to treat hypoxic respiratory failure, among other conditions. Beyond Air aims to expand access to its innovative therapeutic technologies across U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers through this collaboration, which has been supported by HealthCare Links, a consulting group.

Beyond Air has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc., enhancing market access for its LungFit PH system across U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers.

The agreement allows Premier members to benefit from special pricing and terms, potentially increasing sales volume for Beyond Air's innovative cylinder-free nitric oxide delivery system.

The LungFit PH system is positioned as a transformative advancement over legacy cylinder-based systems, promising operational efficiencies and improved patient care.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which indicate uncertainty and potential risks associated with the company's product development and regulatory approvals.

Quantifying success with the LungFit PH system remains uncertain, as the actual uptake and conversion of hospitals to their system will depend on multiple external factors.

While the contract with Premier may improve sales potential, it does not guarantee widespread adoption or immediate financial benefits, leaving the company vulnerable to competitive pressures in the market.

What is the LungFit PH system?

The LungFit PH system is a cylinder-free medical device that generates nitric oxide on demand for patient treatment.

How does the LungFit PH system benefit hospitals?

This system simplifies nitric oxide delivery, reduces inventory needs, and improves safety compared to traditional cylinder-based systems.

What recent agreement did Beyond Air announce?

Beyond Air announced a national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. for the LungFit PH system and Smart Filters.

What concentrations of nitric oxide can LungFit PH deliver?

The LungFit PH system can deliver nitric oxide concentrations ranging from 0.5 ppm to 80 ppm.

Where is Beyond Air's LungFit PH approved for use?

The LungFit PH system is approved for use in the U.S., EU, Australia, and several other countries.

$XAIR Insider Trading Activity

$XAIR insiders have traded $XAIR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XAIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT CAREY has made 2 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $250,050 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A. GAUL (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,293

$XAIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $XAIR stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XAIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XAIR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) (“Beyond Air” or the “Company”), a commercial stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for therapeutic gases with Premier, Inc. Effective July 15



, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the LungFit PH system and disposable NO



Smart Filters.





“We are proud to have been awarded this agreement with Premier, expanding access to our LungFit PH system across their extensive network of U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers. The agreement helps streamline the sales process for the Premier hospital network as they contemplate converting their NO supply to the LungFit PH system,” said Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air. “Our innovative cylinder-free NO delivery system represents a transformative advancement compared to the legacy cylinder-based NO systems.”





The LungFit PH platform uses patented Ionizer™ technology to generate unlimited, on-demand nitric oxide from ambient air, which is then able to be delivered directly to a ventilator circuit, regardless of dose or flow. Using only the power equivalent to a 60-watt lightbulb, the system ionizes nitrogen and oxygen molecules to form nitric oxide, while producing only minimal levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO



) as a byproduct. A built-in Smart Filter then effectively removes NO₂ from the internal circuit, ensuring safe delivery to the patient





For the treatment of PPHN, the novel LungFit PH system is designed to deliver NO doses consistent with the current standard of care for delivery of 20 ppm NO, with a range of 0.5 ppm – 80 ppm (low concentration NO), for ventilated patients. Each Smart Filter provides 12 hours of therapy regardless of ventilator demands and can be replaced in seconds for uninterrupted treatment.





Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.





This Premier contract was negotiated with the support of Beyond Air strategic partner, HealthCare Links, a corporate account consulting group specializing in national GPO access and alignment.







About LungFit *







Beyond Air's LungFit is a cylinder-free, phasic flow generator and delivery system designated as a medical device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ventilator-compatible version of the device can generate NO from ambient air on demand for delivery to the lungs at concentrations ranging from 1 ppm to 80 ppm. The LungFit system could potentially replace large, high-pressure NO cylinders, providing significant advantages in the hospital setting, including greatly reducing inventory and storage requirements, improving overall safety by eliminating NO2 purging steps, and offering other operational benefits.





LungFit can also deliver NO at concentrations at or above 80 ppm for potentially treating severe acute lung infections in the hospital setting (e.g., COVID-19, bronchiolitis) and chronic, refractory lung infections in the home setting (e.g., NTM). With the elimination of cylinders, Beyond Air intends to offer NO treatment in the home setting.







*Beyond Air's LungFit PH is approved for commercial use in the United States, European Union, Australia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and New Zealand. Beyond Air's other LungFit systems are not approved for commercial use and are for investigational use only. Beyond Air is not suggesting NO use over 80 ppm or use at home.









About Beyond Air



, Inc.







Beyond Air is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The Company has received FDA approval and CE Mark for its first system, LungFit® PH, for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. Beyond Air is currently advancing its other revolutionary LungFit systems in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as viral community-acquired pneumonia (including COVID-19) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM).





The Company has also partnered with The Hebrew University of Jerusalem to advance a pre-clinical program dedicated to the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurological disorders. Additionally, Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, is investigating ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit



www.beyondair.net



.







Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the potential safety and efficacy of inhaled nitric oxide and the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate, as well as its therapeutic potential in a number of indications; and the potential impact on patients and anticipated benefits associated with inhaled nitric oxide and the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate. Forward-looking statements include statements about expectations, beliefs, or intentions regarding product offerings, business, results of operations, strategies or prospects. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words “appears,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes” “expects,” “intends,” “looks,” “projects,” “goal,” “assumes,” “targets” and similar expressions and/or the use of future tense or conditional constructions (such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should” and the like) and by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and reflect views as of the date they are made with respect to future events and financial performance. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including risks related to the ability to raise additional capital; the timing and results of future pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; the potential that regulatory authorities, including the FDA and comparable non-U.S. regulatory authorities, may not grant or may delay approval for our product candidates; the approach to discover and develop novel drugs, which is unproven and may never lead to efficacious or marketable products; the ability to fund and the results of further pre-clinical studies and clinical trials of our product candidates; obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property utilized by products; obtaining regulatory approval for products; competition from others using similar technology and others developing products for similar uses; dependence on collaborators; and other risks, which may, in part, be identified and described in the “Risk Factors” section of Beyond Air’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other of its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on Beyond Air’s website. Beyond Air and Beyond Cancer undertake no obligation to update, and have no policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.









CONTACTS:









Investor Relations Contact







Corey Davis, Ph.D.





LifeSci Advisors, LLC









Cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com









(212) 915-2577



