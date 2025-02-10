Beyond Air, Inc. Reports 34% Revenue Increase, Receives CE Mark for LungFit PH in Europe

Beyond Air reported a 34% revenue increase and received CE Mark approval for LungFit PH in Europe and Australia.

Beyond Air, Inc. reported a 34% increase in revenues for the fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2024, reaching over $1 million, driven by expanding demand for its LungFit PH system. The company received CE Mark approval for LungFit PH in Europe, allowing for broader marketing opportunities, and gained market authorization in Australia, with international shipments expected later this year. CEO Steve Lisi expressed optimism about maintaining strong revenue growth and highlighted ongoing clinical development in multiple programs, including treatments for solid tumors and autism spectrum disorder. Despite a significant overall loss, Beyond Air's financial strategy aims to support operations into 2026, aided by their growing global presence. A conference call is scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these developments further.

Potential Positives

Revenues increased by 34% compared to the previous quarter, exceeding $1 million, indicating strong commercial growth.

Received CE Mark for LungFit PH in Europe and Market Authorization in Australia, facilitating international market entry.

Anticipation of double-digit sequential quarterly revenue growth for the foreseeable future, reflecting positive outlook from management.

CE Mark certification triggered a $1 million milestone payment, enhancing company liquidity and financial resources.

Potential Negatives

Cost of revenue exceeded revenue, primarily driven by depreciation of LungFit devices and one-time upgrade costs, indicating potential operational inefficiencies.

The company reported a net loss attributable to Beyond Air of $13.0 million for the quarter, which highlights ongoing financial struggles despite increased revenues.

Cash burn for the fiscal quarter was $7.6 million, raising concerns about sustainability given that total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were only $10.9 million.

FAQ

What were Beyond Air's revenue results for the last quarter?

Beyond Air reported a 34% increase in revenue, reaching $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

What regulatory approvals did Beyond Air recently receive?

Beyond Air received the CE Mark for LungFit PH in Europe and market authorization in Australia.

When will international shipments of LungFit PH commence?

International shipments of LungFit PH are expected to start later this year, following recent approvals.

What is the purpose of LungFit PH?

LungFit PH is designed to treat respiratory conditions, including hypoxic respiratory failure and pulmonary hypertension in neonates and children.

How did Beyond Air's expenses change in the last quarter?

Research and development expenses decreased to $3.0 million, down from $6.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

GARDEN CITY, New York, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) (“Beyond Air” or the “Company”), a commercial stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024, and provided a corporate update.





“Our commercial team continues to make significant progress as we expand the number of U.S. hospitals utilizing LungFit PH. While this is the culmination of years of work, it was approximately nine months ago that we started to make significant headway in our commercial efforts with the fully updated system. We expect to continue generating double digit sequential quarterly revenue growth for the foreseeable future,” said Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air.





“We ended calendar year 2024 on a high note with the receipt of CE Mark for LungFit PH in Europe, opening a significant portion of theglobal marketoutside of the U.S. for our current and future distribution partners to launch their commercial programs for LungFit PH. With the advantage of real-world customer experience and feedback from our U.S. program, combined with our distribution partners’ established sales teams and customer networks, we anticipate a faster commercial ramp-up in these regions compared to what we experienced in the U.S.,” concluded Mr. Lisi.









Commercial Execution, Portfolio Highlights and Upcoming Milestones













LungFit® PH Commercial Execution







Increased demand for LungFit PH:





A 34% increase in revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with the quarter ended September 30, 2024





Six new hospital starts in the U.S. in the quarter ended December 31, 2024









Received market authorization in Australia in January 2025 and expect to have regulatory approvals in eight countries covered under the partnership with Getz Healthcare by calendar year-end, with initial commercial shipments occurring in 2025.





Signed partnerships with two distributors in the Middle East in January 2025, with initial shipments expected in the 1H of calendar year 2025.

















Pipeline Highlights







Received CE Mark for LungFit PH, which allows Beyond Air to market LungFit PH in the European Union and all other countries that recognize this certification.





Indications under CE Mark certification include:





The treatment of infants



>



34 weeks gestation with hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension, in order to improve oxygenation and to reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; and





The treatment of peri- and post-operative pulmonary hypertension in adults and newborn infants, infants and toddlers, children and adolescents, ages 0-17 years in conjunction to heart surgery, in order to selectively decrease pulmonary arterial pressure and improve right ventricular function









CE Mark certification triggered a $1 million milestone payment, payable in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, from the Company’s Asia-Pacific partner, Getz Healthcare, the leading distributor of medical equipment, devices and consumables in Asia Pacific region – providing access to hospitals in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore and Vietnam





Beyond Air will also receive double-digit royalty payments based on LungFit PH net sales by Getz Healthcare













Cardiac surgery PMA supplement review ongoing at FDA





Currently no FDA approved nitric oxide system is labeled for cardiac surgery





Approval should increase LungFit PH’s rate of market penetration









LungFit PH transport-ready PMA supplement submission to FDA anticipated in the coming months



















Beyond Cancer - Solid Tumor Program











Clinical Development Execution







Phase 1a trial (monotherapy) - Part A of the trial evaluating ultra-high concentration Nitric Oxide (UNO) therapy in subjects with advanced, relapsed or refractory unresectable, primary or metastatic cutaneous and subcutaneous solid tumors at a dose of 25,000 ppm has been completed, and at the dose of 50,000 ppm is ongoing.





Phase 1b trial (combination therapy) - Received regulatory approval in Israel for Part B of the trial, which will assess the intratumoral administration of 25,000 ppm low volume (LV) Nitric Oxide (UNO) in patients with unresectable cutaneous or subcutaneous histologically confirmed primary or metastatic lesions, who have shown disease progression or prolonged stable disease (12 weeks) after receiving a single agent anti-PD-1 containing treatment. Topline data from the Phase 1b portion of the study are anticipated late in calendar 2025 or early-2026.



















NeuroNOS – Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Program









NeuroNOS appointed Professor Roger D. Kornberg to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Kornberg was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2006 for his groundbreaking work in molecular biology and is a renowned leader in the field of eukaryotic gene transcription. Professor Kornberg will assist NeuroNOS in accelerating the development of treatments for ASD and potentially other neurological disorders.













Financial Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2024







Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $1.1 million compared to $0.4 million for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $0.8 million for the previous quarter ended September 30, 2024.





Cost of revenue of $1.3 million was recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Cost of revenue exceeded revenue primarily driven by depreciation of LungFit devices and one-time upgrade costs to systems.





Research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $3.0 million as compared to $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease of $3.8 million was primarily attributed to a decrease in salaries, stock-based compensation and to a lesser extent from clinical and pre-clinical studies expenses.





Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $7.7 million and $9.8 million, respectively. The decrease of $2.1 million was attributed primarily to a reduction in salaries and stock-based compensation cost.





Other expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $2.4 million compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in other expense of $2.1 million was mainly due to a non-cash loss recorded upon the retirement of the Avenue Capital debt.





Cash burn in the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, excluding the impacts of financing and the extinguishment of debt, was $7.6 million.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $10.9 million, and total debt outstanding of $11.8 million. Debt repayment does not begin until October 2026. The Company’s cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, along with its cash conservation strategy and anticipated revenue growth are expected to provide sufficient cash runway to support current operating plans well into calendar 2026.







Conference Call & Webcast













About Beyond Air







®







, Inc.







Beyond Air is a commercial stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The Company has received FDA approval for its first system, LungFit® PH, for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. Beyond Air is currently advancing its other revolutionary LungFit systems in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as viral community-acquired pneumonia (including COVID-19), and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) among others. Also, the Company has also partnered with The Hebrew University of Jerusalem to advance a pre-clinical program dedicated to the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurological disorders. Additionally, Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, is investigating ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit



www.beyondair.net



.







About LungFit







®







*







Beyond Air’s LungFit is a cylinder-free, phasic flow generator and delivery system and has been designated as a medical device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ventilator compatible version of the device can generate NO from ambient air on demand for delivery to the lungs at concentrations ranging from 1 ppm to 80 ppm. The LungFit system could potentially replace large, high-pressure NO cylinders providing significant advantages in the hospital setting, including greatly reducing inventory and storage requirements, improving overall safety with the elimination of NO2 purging steps, and other benefits. LungFit can also deliver NO at concentrations at or above 80 ppm for potentially treating severe acute lung infections in the hospital setting (



e.g.



COVID-19, bronchiolitis) and chronic, refractory lung infections in the home setting (



e.g.



NTM). With the elimination of cylinders, Beyond Air intends to offer NO treatment in the home setting.







*Beyond Air’s LungFit PH is approved for commercial use in the United States of America, European Union, Australia and New Zealand. Beyond Air’s other LungFit systems are not approved for commercial use and are for investigational use only. Beyond Air is not suggesting NO use over 80 ppm or use at home.









About PPHN







Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN) is a lethal condition and secondary to failure of normal circulatory transition at birth. It is a syndrome characterized by elevated pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) that causes labile hypoxemia due to decreased pulmonary blood flow and right-to-left shunting of blood. Its incidence has been reported as 1.9 per 1000 live births (0.4–6.8/1000 live births) with mortality rate ranging between 4–33%. This syndrome complicates the course of about 10% of infants with respiratory failure and remains a source of considerable morbidity and mortality. NO gas is a vasodilator, is approved in dozens of countries to improve oxygenation and reduces the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in term and near-term (>34 weeks gestation) neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in conjunction with ventilator support and other appropriate agents.







About Beyond Cancer, Ltd.







Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, Inc., is a development-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company utilizing (UNO via a proprietary delivery platform to treat primary tumors and prevent metastatic disease. Nitric oxide at ultra-high concentrations has been reported to show anticancer properties and to potentially serve as a chemosensitizer and radiotherapy enhancer. A first-in-human study is underway in patients with solid tumors. The Company is conducting preclinical studies of UNO in multiple solid tumor models to inform additional treatment protocols.





For more information, visit



www.beyondcancer.com



.







Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the potential safety and efficacy of inhaled nitric oxide and the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate, as well as its therapeutic potential in a number of indications; and the potential impact on patients and anticipated benefits associated with inhaled nitric oxide and the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate. Forward-looking statements include statements about expectations, beliefs, or intentions regarding product offerings, business, results of operations, strategies or prospects. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words “appears,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes” “expects,” “intends,” “looks,” “projects,” “goal,” “assumes,” “targets” and similar expressions and/or the use of future tense or conditional constructions (such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should” and the like) and by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and reflect views as of the date they are made with respect to future events and financial performance. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including risks related to the ability to raise additional capital; the timing and results of future pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; the potential that regulatory authorities, including the FDA and comparable non-U.S. regulatory authorities, may not grant or may delay approval for our product candidates; the approach to discover and develop novel drugs, which is unproven and may never lead to efficacious or marketable products; the ability to fund and the results of further pre-clinical studies and clinical trials of our product candidates; obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property utilized by products; obtaining regulatory approval for products; competition from others using similar technology and others developing products for similar uses; dependence on collaborators; and other risks, which may, in part, be identified and described in the “Risk Factors” section of Beyond Air’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other of its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on Beyond Air’s website. Beyond Air and Beyond Cancer undertake no obligation to update, and have no policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.









CONTACTS:









Investor Relations contacts







Corey Davis, Ph.D.





LifeSci Advisors, LLC









Cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com









(212) 915-2577







BEYOND AIR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

























December 31, 2024

























March 31, 2024



























(Unaudited)

























ASSETS









































Current assets









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





4,601













$





11,378













Marketable securities













6,349

















23,090













Restricted cash













232

















230













Accounts receivable, net













639

















319













Inventory, net













2,379

















2,127













Other current assets and prepaid expenses













5,144

















6,792













Total current assets













19,344

















43,936













Licensed right to use technology













1,274

















1,427













Right-of-use lease assets













1,775

















2,121













Property and equipment, net













11,652

















9,364













Other assets













100

















113













TOTAL ASSETS









$





34,144













$





56,961





















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









































Current liabilities









































Accounts payable









$





2,357













$





1,948













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













2,631

















8,402













Operating lease liability, current portion













381

















418













Loans payable, current portion













60

















800













Total current liabilities













5,430

















11,567





















































Operating lease liability, net













1,567

















1,898













Long-term debt, net













-

















14,721













Long-term liability, related party













8,710

















-













Warrant liability













56

















275













Derivative liability













-

















1,314













Total liabilities













15,763

















29,775





















































Stockholders’ equity









































Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding













-

















-













Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 74,328,645 and 45,900,821 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively













7

















5













Treasury stock













(25





)













(25





)









Additional paid-in capital













296,000

















264,780













Accumulated deficit













(278,288





)













(239,697





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)













(51





)













(15





)









Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Beyond Air, Inc













17,644

















25,048













Non-controlling interest













738

















2,138













Total equity













18,381

















27,186













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









$





34,144













$





56,961























BEYOND AIR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









(UNAUDITED)

















































































For the Three Months Ended

























For the Nine Months Ended

































December 31,

























December 31,

































2024

























2023

























2024

























2023











































































Revenues









$





1,072













$





391













$





2,553













$





689





















































































Cost of revenues













1,287

















748

















4,184

















1,483





















































































Gross loss













(215





)













(356





)













(1,631





)













(794





)

















































































Operating expenses:

















































































































































Research and development













(3,005





)













(6,838





)













(13,599





)













(18,664





)









Selling, general and administrative













(7,732





)













(9,768





)













(22,133





)













(30,915





)









Total Operating expenses













(10,737





)













(16,606





)













(35,732





)













(49,578





)

















































































Loss from Operations













(10,952





)













(16,963





)













(37,363





)













(50,372





)

















































































Other income (expense)









































































Dividend/investment income













126

















388

















637

















1,438













Interest and finance expense













(549





)













(919





)













(2,439





)













(1,991





)









Change in fair value of warrant liability













4

















46

















219

















693













Change in fair value of derivative liability













-

















135

















1,314

















1,147













Foreign exchange gain/ (loss)













46

















31

















(26





)













(3





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt













(1,910





)













-

















(2,534





)













-













Loss on disposal of fixed assets













(62





)













-

















(233





)













-













Estimated liability for contingent loss













-

















(11





)













-

















(609





)









Other income / (expense)













(37





)













35

















11

















(42





)









Total other income/ (expense)













(2,381





)













(294





)













(3,052





)













633





















































































Net loss before income taxes









$





(13,333





)









$





(17,258





)









$





(40,416





)









$





(49,739





)

















































































Provision for income taxes













-

















-

















-

















-





















































































Net loss









$





(13,333





)









$





(17,258





)









$





(40,416





)









$





(49,739





)

















































































Less : net loss attributable to non-controlling interest













(300





)













(1,038





)













(1,825





)













(3,204





)

















































































Net loss attributable to Beyond Air, Inc.













(13,032





)













(16,220





)













(38,591





)













(46,535





)

















































































Foreign currency translation loss













(61





)













(9





)













(37





)













(19





)









Comprehensive loss attributable to Beyond Air, Inc.









$





(13,093





)









$





(16,229





)









$





(38,628





)









$





(46,554





)

















































































Net basic and diluted loss per share attributable to Beyond Air, Inc.









$





(0.15





)









$





(0.50





)









$





(0.64





)









$





(1.46





)

















































































Weighted average number of shares, outstanding, basic and diluted













88,074,511

















32,462,476

















60,417,218

















31,883,799











