Beyond Air Expands LungFit PH With Distribution Deals In 4 Countries; Stock Up In Pre-market

March 11, 2025 — 08:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) are increasing in the pre-market trading on the Nasdaq after the commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday announced new distribution agreements with distributors in four countries for LungFit PH system.

The company plans to have a global reach, adding distributors in France, Romania, Turkey, and Morocco.

The company has received several initial international orders for LungFit PH systems for these four countries.

LungFit PH international distribution network now includes 18 countries.

Beyond Air's LungFit, a cylinder-free, phasic flow generator and delivery system, is designated as a medical device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

LungFit PH generates nitric oxide from room air, eliminating the need for traditional high-pressure cylinders.

In the pre-market trading, Beyond Air is 9.41% higher at $0.2650 on the Nasdaq.

