BEYOND AIR Earnings Results: $XAIR Reports Quarterly Earnings

BEYOND AIR ($XAIR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.12 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,150,000, missing estimates of $1,415,964 by $-265,964.

BEYOND AIR Insider Trading Activity

BEYOND AIR insiders have traded $XAIR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XAIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT CAREY has made 2 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $250,050 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A. GAUL (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,293

BEYOND AIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of BEYOND AIR stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

