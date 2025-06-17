BEYOND AIR Earnings Results: $XAIR Reports Quarterly Earnings

BEYOND AIR ($XAIR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.12 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,150,000, missing estimates of $1,415,964 by $-265,964.
BEYOND AIR Insider Trading Activity
BEYOND AIR insiders have traded $XAIR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XAIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT CAREY has made 2 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $250,050 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL A. GAUL (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,293
BEYOND AIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of BEYOND AIR stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LASRY MARC removed 1,153,310 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $314,276
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 991,476 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270,177
- WEALTHEDGE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 510,807 shares (+230.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,194
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 500,000 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,250
- KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 369,157 shares (+65.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,595
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 282,131 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,143
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 263,008 shares (+46.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,669
