Beyonce surprises with new music after Super Bowl ad

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

February 12, 2024 — 12:03 pm EST

By Gabriel Araujo

Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. pop superstar Beyonce released two new songs after making a surprise appearance in a Super Bowl commercial in which she quipped about "breaking the internet" minutes before announcing a forthcoming album.

"Okay, they ready. Drop the new music," Beyonce said in the Verizon commercial on Sunday, aired during the United States' most-watched TV event.

Beyonce then posted a teaser video on Instagram previewing the release of a new album, "act ii," on March 29. It would be the second in a three-album project that kicked off with her 2022 critically acclaimed "Renaissance."

Her album announcement was followed by the release of two new songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," which have already soared to the top of music charts.

"Renaissance" and its singles earned Beyonce four Grammy Awards last year, helping her break the record for the most career wins with 32. Despite her success through the years, the 42-year-old singer has never claimed the best album trophy.

Late last year, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" premiered at the top of the U.S. box office, marking the first time a movie crossed the $20 million mark during the typically anemic first weekend of December since 2003.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Rami Ayyub and Jonathan Oatis)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

