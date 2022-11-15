Beyonce leads Grammy nominees, ahead of Kendrick Lamar and Adele

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Beyonce led the field of musicians nominated for Grammy awards on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with Adele, Harry Styles and others for the top prize of album of the year.

Beyonce landed nine nominations for the highest honors in music. That brought her career total to 88, tying her with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Her album "Renaissance" will compete for album of the year with Adele's "30," "Harry's House" from Harry Styles, "Special" from Lizzo, and others.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, also in the running for album of the year for "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," received eight nominations overall, followed by Adele and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile with seven each.

The nominations set up a rematch between Beyonce and Adele, who won album of the year in 2017. Adele said from the stage that she thought the award should have gone to Beyonce's "Lemonade."

The Grammys will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Bill Berkrot)

