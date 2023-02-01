US Markets

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

February 01, 2023 — 11:55 am EST

Written by Marie-Louise Gumuchian for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Music star Beyonce announced her first new tour in nearly seven years on Wednesday, in which she will take her latest album "Renaissance" on the road around Europe and North America.

The "Renaissance World Tour" will kick off in Stockholm on May 10, travelling across the continent until the end of June. It will then resume in Toronto in July before wrapping in New Orleans in September.

Beyonce released the chart-topping and critically-acclaimed "Renaissance", her seventh studio album, at the end of July. The record, inspired by Black and queer dance music culture and pioneers, is in the running for the coveted album of the year prize at this year's Grammy Awards, which take place on Sunday.

Beyonce's last studio tour was in 2016 in support of her album "Lemonade".

The singer-songwriter faced online criticism last month after performing at the lavish opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai. Same-sex relationships are criminalised in the United Arab Emirates.

