Beximco Pharma To Be Exclusive Supplier Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Bangladesh

(RTTNews) - Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited and Serum Institute of India announced intention to cooperate on a COVID-19 vaccine.

Serum Institute of India has partnered with AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation and Gavi, to produce more than a billion doses of a vaccine for global supply.

As per the terms of the deal, Beximco will make a financial contribution to advance the development of the vaccine which will be adjusted based on the vaccine price.

Beximco will be the exclusive supplier of the vaccine in Bangladesh. The company will secure additional quantities of the vaccine to be distributed to the private pay market in Bangladesh.

Beximco noted that the number of doses to be provided to Bangladesh on a priority basis and BPL's investment amount will be dependent on regulatory approvals, SII's production capacity and earlier commitments to other countries.

