Beximco Pharma Launches Generic Molnupiravir In Bangladesh To Treat Symptomatic COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) announced the launch of generic molnupiravir, an oral antiviral drug for symptomatic COVID-19 recently developed by Merck, Sharp & Dohme and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Beximco Pharma's generic version of molnupiravir will be marketed as Emorivir. It will initially be launched in Bangladesh.

Beximco Pharma noted that molnupiravir is the world's first oral antiviral drug to treat COVID-19. Molnupiravir was approved by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on 4 November 2021.

Based on current infection rates in Bangladesh, Beximco Pharma does not expect a material impact on full-year revenues.

