BEWI ASA Set to Announce Q3 2024 Results

November 04, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Bewi ASA (DE:5T0) has released an update.

BEWI ASA, an international company focused on packaging, components, and insulation solutions, will release its third-quarter 2024 results on November 6, 2024. Investors can access the report on BEWI’s website and Oslo Børs’ news site, with a live webcast presentation by CEO Christian Bekken and CFO Marie Danielsson. BEWI emphasizes sustainability throughout its operations and is traded on the Oslo Børs under the ticker BEWI.

