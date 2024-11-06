News & Insights

BEWI ASA Sees Upturn in Downstream Business Amid Market Recovery

November 06, 2024 — 01:41 am EST

Bewi ASA (DE:5T0) has released an update.

BEWI ASA reports a positive outlook in its Q3 2024 results, with improved earnings in its downstream business segments despite challenging upstream market conditions. The company is implementing a cost reduction program and plans to merge part of its packaging business with STOK Emballage to focus on core areas with high growth potential. BEWI remains confident in its long-term growth strategy as market conditions show signs of recovery.

