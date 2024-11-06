BEWI ASA Sees Upturn in Downstream Business Amid Market Recovery

Bewi ASA (DE:5T0) has released an update.

BEWI ASA reports a positive outlook in its Q3 2024 results, with improved earnings in its downstream business segments despite challenging upstream market conditions. The company is implementing a cost reduction program and plans to merge part of its packaging business with STOK Emballage to focus on core areas with high growth potential. BEWI remains confident in its long-term growth strategy as market conditions show signs of recovery.

For further insights into DE:5T0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.