BEWI ASA Merges with STOK Emballage in Strategic Move

October 24, 2024 — 03:33 am EDT

Bewi ASA (DE:5T0) has released an update.

BEWI ASA announces a strategic merger of its food packaging business with Denmark’s STOK Emballage, creating a leading Northern European packaging solutions company. BEWI will benefit from a cash consideration of EUR 20 million and a 15% stake in the new entity, which is expected to have annual sales close to EUR 190 million. This merger strengthens BEWI’s market position and enhances financial flexibility, paving the way for future growth opportunities.

