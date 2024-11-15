Bewi ASA Launches New Incentive Programme

Bewi ASA (DE:5T0) has released an update.

Bewi ASA has approved its first annual award under a new long-term incentive programme aimed at aligning employee and shareholder interests. The programme includes 1,233,329 options for 2024, each allowing the purchase of one BEWI share with a vesting period of three years. Key executives, including the CEO, CFO, and other officers, have been granted 83,333 options each.

