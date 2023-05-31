Beware Of These Vacation Rental Scams That Con Guests And Hosts

Short-term rentals can become summer hotbeds of fraud, for travelers and hosts. Whether you’re looking to escape to a cottage on Cape Cod or are eager to rent out your seaside bungalow in California, you can be sure there are bad actors ready to waylay your plans.

Many of us have had vacation nightmares where reality didn’t live up to expectations. But a vacation rental scam can be much, much worse, as I’ve seen during my tenure as senior fellow for threat research at Fortra.

In its most recent internet crime report, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) found nearly 12,000 people fell victim in 2022 to real estate scams—including schemes involving short-term rentals—and incurred nearly $400 million in losses.

Below are some examples of vacation rental rip-offs and tips on how to stay clear of them.

Scams Affecting Guests

The nonexistent listing. Wouldn’t it be awful to arrive at your beautiful retreat only to find the house isn’t a rental property at all but an unsuspecting owner’s permanent abode? Or the address you’ve been given doesn’t even exist?

I have a friend who booked what he thought was a Mediterranean beach house via a reputable home-sharing site. He then got a message from the “property owner” to start communicating via text. They told him his initial payment didn’t go through, so he paid again. He got all the way to Europe before discovering there was no house and his money was gone.

Local marketplace scams. Classified ads and city-based marketplace sites may feature listings that ask for a sizable deposit on a rental property. Unfortunately, these platforms generally don’t offer any sort of protection for the host or the guest. Unless you can meet the host in person before committing any funds, it’s probably better to stick with one of the well-known vacation rental sites.

Escrow services. If someone asks you to put money in an escrow account to “keep it safe” until you’re pleased with the property, it’s a scam.

Bogus damage fees. A host may charge you for property damage you didn’t cause.

How Guests Can Avoid Scams

Don’t leave the main app or platform. This is the No. 1 rule. Companies like Airbnb and Vrbo offer protection to their users, but it ends when communication, payment or other interaction between hosts and travelers goes off the platform.

Pay with a credit card on the platform. Don’t pay using Western Union, wire transfer, Venmo, crypto or cash. If someone requests full and immediate payment for something you’re renting a year from now, it’s likely a red flag. Reputable sites usually break the costs into a payment schedule. Always pay with a credit card that can be traced and offers you zero fraud liability,.

Don’t fall for manipulative tricks. Any sort of urgency or sob story could be a form of manipulative social engineering designed to make you override your intuition in the pursuit of what seems like a good deal.

Watch for offers too good to be true. A beautiful oceanfront home in the high season that costs far less than a one-star motel along the interstate? Be careful with listings where the price doesn’t line up with what you’d realistically expect to pay.

Talk to a human. Are you able to verify the owner’s existence or reach a real person on the phone? If so, ask questions about the area. If they don’t have much to say or refuse to talk, be wary.

Read reviews and host ratings. While a five-star average is nice to see, read ratings in depth, particularly the recent ones, to ensure the property continues to live up to what’s promised. Be skeptical if there are only one or two short reviews. For extra assurance, look first for superhosts with top ratings.

Verify the address. You may not receive the actual street address until right before you arrive, but once you do, see if you can view the property on Google Maps. Also try a reverse image search (that is, hit the camera icon on the right side within the Google search bar) to see if photos were stolen from another website.

Document your stay. It’s not a bad idea to take photos of the property before and after your vacation in case you need to prove how it looked.

Scams Affecting Hosts

The convoluted story. Through careful social engineering ploys that prey on a host’s empathy, fraudsters will use WhatsApp to share a complicated story about how their company is paying for the stay. They then ask for a refund, since they’re actually bunking with a friend in the area.

Overpayments. Guests will send an often fraudulent check with an amount much higher than the rental rate and ask for a refund of the difference.

Property damage. Even if you buy rental insurance, dealing with the aftereffects of an epic party or a guest who caused substantial damage is a major headache. There are stories of guests who won’t accept responsibility for ruining something or who even plant roaches to help claim that a place was already in bad shape.

Compromised email accounts. Sometimes scammers will hack the email of a host or real estate agent using phishing techniques to gain login credentials. They’ll set up a rule to send themselves a copy of all messages that are sent or received, then reach out to travelers to request payment.

How Hosts Can Avoid Scams

Stick to the platform. Same as the advice for guests, it’s important to stay on the trusted platform for all communication and payments.

Get details. Collect as much information as possible on every renter, including any guest ratings, and keep records on the people who stay at your property. If the home-sharing platform allows it, you may opt to use cameras at entrances as long as they’re disclosed properly in your listing.

Update access codes. Change the door’s access code and Wi-Fi password for each guest to avoid unwelcome or extended use.

Trust your gut. Decline bookings that seem suspicious and report them immediately to the platform.

What To Do if You’re a Victim

If you’ve been conned, report the incident to https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/”>the Federal Trade Commission, the home-sharing service you’re using and local law enforcement—depending on the situation.

