Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI), an AI-powered decision intelligence provider, has seen its stock price drop since its early March earnings report, with shares falling nearly 20% to around $2.69.

This extends a year-to-date (YTD) loss of approximately 39%, erasing earlier gains and leaving the share price well below its February highs.

The initial trigger for the sell-off was BigBear.ai’s disappointing Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings release on March 6. However, the downward pressure has persisted due to multiple negative factors.

Investors are now asking themselves: Is this a beaten-down opportunity—or a deeper signal that BigBear.ai’s story is falling apart?

Growth Overshadowed by Significant Losses

BigBear.ai's earnings report for Q4 2024 showed an 8% YOY revenue increase to $43.8 million, missing analyst expectations of $53.84 million. The adjusted loss per share was 43 cents, significantly worse than the expected 6-cent loss.

Full-year 2024 revenue was $158.24 million, up slightly from $155.16 million in 2023. The net loss widened to $257.1 million from $60.4 million in 2023, impacted by a $93.3 million non-cash charge. Q4 gross margin improved to 37.4% YOY, but SG&A costs rose to $22.2 million from $18.2 million YOY.

BigBear.ai ended 2024 with $50.1 million in cash and later reduced its net debt to $27 million through Q1 2025 actions.

2025 Bleak Outlook Adds to Pessimism

BigBear.ai's forward-looking guidance for fiscal year 2025 further compounded the disappointing historical results and failed to inspire confidence.

The projected full-year revenue range of $160 million to $180 million missed the analyst consensus of approximately $193.9 million, suggesting potential revenue stagnation compared to the $158.24 million generated in 2024.

The outlook for profitability was even more concerning, with the company guiding for negative single-digit millions in adjusted EBITDA for 2025. This indicates that management does not expect the company to achieve operational profitability in the coming year, even on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis, further delaying the timeline for reaching sustainable earnings.

BigBear.ai explicitly warned that its guidance could be negatively impacted by unforeseen events such as a U.S. government shutdown or significant shifts in national security spending priorities, highlighting the company's vulnerability to external factors.

While the company ended 2024 with a reported backlog of $418 million, the weak guidance casts doubt on the speed and certainty with which this backlog will convert into recognized revenue and profit.

External Headwinds Threaten Core Business

Beyond the company-specific financial results, external factors continue to weigh heavily on BigBear.ai's prospects and stock performance.

The directive from the current administration for the Department of Defense to identify $50 billion in budget cuts remains a significant overhang. Given BigBear.ai's substantial reliance on contracts from the U.S. defense and intelligence communities, any reduction in available funding poses a direct threat to its revenue pipeline and growth potential. This uncertainty is likely a key factor reflected in the company's cautious 2025 guidance.

Furthermore, the broader macroeconomic environment remains challenging for growth-oriented technology stocks, particularly those that are unprofitable. Concerns about potential economic slowdowns, weaker consumer confidence, and fluctuating manufacturing data contribute to a "risk-off" sentiment in the market, where investors prioritize profitability and stability over speculative growth stories. This makes it difficult for companies like BigBear.ai, with widening losses, to attract sustained investor support.

Insider Selling Signals Lack of Confidence

The bearish sentiment surrounding BigBear.ai has been significantly amplified by a recent trend of stock sales from key insiders and major shareholders.

Notably, entities linked to AE Industrial Partners, a major institutional holder with close ties to the company due to the Pangiam acquisition, sold a substantial block of around 8.24 million shares on March 5 and 6, right after the disappointing earnings release. These sales generated approximately $36.7 million at prices considerably lower than the stock's February highs.

Large sales by informed investors, particularly following negative news, are often viewed by the market as a lack of confidence in a company's short-term prospects. Some reports even suggest that total recent insider selling, potentially including additional divestments, could be as high as $78 million.

Combined with insider sales in late 2024 and 2025 by top executives—including the former CEO Amanda Long and Director Sean Bernard Battle, as well as current Chief Accounting Officer Sean Ricker—this wave of selling has raised serious red flags. Market watchers often interpret such moves as a lack of faith in the company’s near-term outlook.

Analyst Downgrades Reflect Deteriorating Sentiment

BigBear.ai's Q4 earnings and guidance resulted in analyst downgrades and price target cuts, leading to a lowered consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a lowered average price target now set at $5.33.

Despite the potential upside indicated by the price target, the negative analyst actions suggest reduced confidence and poor quantitative metrics for the company.

Uncertainty High, Risks Elevated

BigBear.ai is facing substantial challenges. The company missed earnings expectations, provided disappointing guidance with continued projected losses, and faces macroeconomic and defense budget headwinds. Additionally, major insider selling has contributed to a decidedly bearish near-term outlook for BBAI stock.

While BigBear.ai possesses valuable AI technology and operates in strategically important sectors, its financial performance and outlook have eroded investor confidence, leading to a sharp and sustained stock price decline. The theoretical upside suggested by average analyst price targets appears increasingly detached from the company's current reality and risks.

Given these challenges and the lack of clear positive catalysts, the stock's downward trend is likely to continue. Investors should exercise extreme caution; attempting to "buy the dip" under these circumstances is highly speculative. It is prudent to remain on the sidelines until BigBear.ai provides concrete evidence of a fundamental turnaround, including a clear path to profitability and stabilization in its operating environment.

