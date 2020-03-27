Beware a Big Stock Reversal

(New York)

Markets have been on an extraordinary run over the last three days. 20%+ for the Dow and a measly 18% for the S&P 500, technically ending the bull market. It was the best three-day run since 1931 (in itself a bleak reference). However, many on the street think this rally was too bullish too fast, as we are arguably not even to the worst of the health crisis, and certainly not in the worst part of the coming economic slowdown.

FINSUM: We are going to have at least two quarters of awful earnings and several months of terrible jobs data, so there is a long way to go. This seems like a stimulus-euphoria/dead-cat bounce rally.

