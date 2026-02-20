Beverage Stocks Earnings Roster Next Week: KDP, MNST, FMX, SAM

With the fourth-quarter 2025 earnings season in full swing, beverage stocks are a major focus next week. Beverage stocks include both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage companies. While the non-alcoholic beverage stocks include soft drinks, health drinks, juices, water, coffees and teas, the alcoholic beverage stocks include beers, wines and other liquors.



The beverage industry is entering earnings season with a mixed backdrop, but select players across alcoholic and non-alcoholic categories appear well-positioned to outperform expectations. The structural growth trends for the beverage industry remain intact. Companies with strong brand equity are leveraging pricing power and revenue management to protect profitability. Diversification, premiumization and constant product innovation are other levers benefiting the companies in the beverage industry.



Premiumization remains a powerful growth lever in alcohol. Consumers continue to gravitate toward higher-end spirits, imported beers and craft offerings, helping offset softer mainstream volumes. Alcohol companies are benefiting from strong brand equity, pricing power and disciplined cost management. Meanwhile, innovation in low and no-alcohol alternatives is expanding addressable markets and supporting incremental growth.



In the non-alcoholic space, functional and health-focused beverages are driving momentum. Soft drink companies are capitalizing on demand for zero-sugar sodas, energy drinks, hydration products and prebiotic formulations. Portfolio diversification, revenue management initiatives and digital investments are also aiding margin protection despite inflationary pressures.



However, the beverage stocks are navigating a complex demand and cost landscape across both alcoholic and non-alcoholic categories. Companies have been facing pressure from rising commodity and packaging costs, supply-chain disruptions and growing preference for healthier alternatives. Alcohol volumes remain uneven as consumers moderate discretionary spending amid economic uncertainty. Currency volatility and tariff risks add complexity for globally diversified players. In non-alcoholic beverages, intense competition and shifting consumer preferences require constant innovation to sustain growth.



Overall, while the operating environment remains challenging, companies with strong brands, pricing discipline and exposure to premium and functional trends appear positioned to deliver earnings beats. Execution, cost control and demand resilience will likely separate outperformers from the rest this quarter.

Zacks Rank & Q4 Expectations

We note that the Zacks Beverages – Soft drinks industry is currently positioned in the bottom 43% of the overall Zacks classified industries, whereas the Zacks Beverages – Alcohol industry is placed in the bottom 38%.



The beverage stocks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, fall under the broader Consumer Staples sector, which is placed in the bottom 13% of the 16 Zacks sectors. With nearly 78.8% of the S&P 500 companies having reported the fourth-quarter 2025 results this reporting cycle, we will focus on the earnings scorecard of the Consumer Staples sector. Per the latest Zacks Earnings Trends, nearly 76.7% of Consumer Staples companies have reported earnings so far, constituting 91.7% of the total market capitalization.



Earnings for the sector have remained flat year over year, on a 0.5% rise in revenues. Of the companies that have already reported, 43.5% beat on both earnings and revenues. Per the report, the Consumer Staples sector’s December-quarter earnings are expected to drop 0.3% year over year, with revenues rising 0.8%. Margins for the sector are also likely to dip 0.1% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

4 Beverage Stocks to Watch

Here we have listed four beverage stocks that are scheduled to report results next week. Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), the chance of a positive earnings surprise is high. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP is likely to report a year-over-year increase in revenues and earnings per share (EPS) when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24. The consensus estimate for KDP’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 59 cents per share, suggesting a rise of 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.4 billion, indicating a 7.2% rise from the year-ago period’s number. KDP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average. It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc price-eps-surprise | Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Quote

Continued strength in brands and pricing actions have been bolstering the company’s performance. Its expansion initiatives and efforts to innovate its products are acting as tailwinds. Sturdy momentum in the Refreshment Beverages segment has been contributing to its overall results. (Read More: Keurig Dr Pepper Q4 Earnings Approaching: Will It Surprise Investors?)



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is expected to deliver solid top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, indicating growth of 13% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 49 cents per share, which implies a rise of almost 29% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.31% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Monster Beverage Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Monster Beverage Corporation price-eps-surprise | Monster Beverage Corporation Quote

MNST’s results are expected to be supported by resilient demand for energy drinks, effective pricing actions and continued expansion across international markets. Continued strength in global energy drink demand, supported by solid category growth across key regions, has been yielding results. Innovation and product mix are other key positives. (Read More: Monster Beverage Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know)



Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX, or FEMSA, is expected to report top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 25, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $12.4 billion, indicating 24.6% growth from the same period last year. The consensus mark for earnings has moved down a penny in the past 30 days to $1.53 per share. This indicates a sharp rise from 46 cents reported in the year-earlier quarter. FEMSA delivered a negative earnings surprise in the trailing three quarters. FMX has an Earnings ESP of +3.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and EPS Surprise

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-eps-surprise | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

FEMSA is experiencing growth across its business units, backed by effective growth strategies. The company has been making investments in digital and technology-driven initiatives. FEMSA is gaining pace in the digital space through its tech and innovation business unit, Digital@FEMSA. (Read More: FEMSA Q4 Earnings on The Horizon: Will It Surprise Investors?)



The Boston Beer Company Inc. SAM is expected to post year-over-year declines in both revenues and earnings when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has been stable in the past 30 days at $2.33, wider than a loss of $1.68 a share reported in the year-ago quarter. For quarterly revenues, the consensus estimate is pegged at $384.5 million, suggesting a 4.4% drop from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. SAM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.9%, on average. Boston Beer has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Quote

Boston Beer’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to face pressure due to a mix of seasonal and business-related challenges. Management explained that the fourth quarter is usually the company’s weakest period, with the lowest revenues and profit margins of the year. The hard seltzer category continues to decline, with Truly facing sustained pressure from shifting consumer preferences toward spirits-based RTDs and higher-ABV offerings. (Read More: Boston Beer's Q4 Results: Is an Earnings Surprise in the Cards?)

